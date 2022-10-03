Create New Account
Diabetes and Complications - One Patient's Story
Patricia has had diabetes since she was 11 years old. In this honest and candid interview she talks about the complications and challenges she now faces after years of poor control. Patricia is sharing her story because she wants other people with diabetes to learn from her mistakes.

https://tinyurl.com/4ntuyu83

Keywords
diabetescuremedicinepreventiontype2

