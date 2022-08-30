004 Honey Austen Says Learn Tips for Dining Out on the 5 Bite Diet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Honey Austen Says Learn Tips for Dining Out on the 5 Bite Diet. I cover what to say when asked why you are eating so little, what to order, when to take each bite, and what to talk about at the table while everyone is eating. You could possibly make a new friend for shopping, playing cards, or.... share your love of music.