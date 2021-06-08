© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I BUILT THE HIGHEST TOWER In Cryengine - MYSTORY Nr45
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 08, 2021
I BUILT THE HIGHEST TOWER In Cryengine - MYSTORY Nr45
The Highest Tower In A Game Editor
How to build the highest tower in a game engine.
Highest possible building in Cyengine.
Highest building simulator video.
Basically a virtual Burj Khalifa.
#HIGHESTBUILDING, #OUTOFBOUNDARIES, #CRYENGINE, #Epic, #Art,
#highesttower, #newcryengine, #mapeditor, #gamedev,
#record, #gamingrecord, #stratospheretower,
#spaceelevator, #spacejump,
#atmodepth
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - RECORDBUILDING
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
Some of the viewers or reads, basically consumers of this content, might know that I also like to create and build things, not only in games but also in real-life.
This post is not about that.
5:00 - MAPEDITOR
Just kidding here!
I decided to install CryengineV, version 5.1 with the amazing GameSDK, version 5.0 the first time on my new powerful rig.
I am very crazy about making levels and structures and stuff in map editors and I love it when I can remix already amazing game assets intro other higher complex constructions.
10:00 - SPEEDART
I am relatively fast at editing maps and levels in virtual worlds because I feel like a higher being when I do so, which motivated me a lot.
I decided to try to revisit things that I have discovered some time ago in Cryengine.
Basically if you move far enough away from the centre of the virtual world you will see objects disappearing.
15:00 - HIGHESTTOWER
I thought that the creation of the newest highest tower in the universe could be a funny thing to document so I started creating this video and blog post in a bit of a different style than my other content.
I climbed higher and higher onto my way out of the atmosphere through the stratosphere and beyond into the orbit.
20:00 - NOBOUNDARIES
The creation of this map was basically a whole out-of-boundaries experience.
I had to build some nice base map just for entertainment to have something to crash intro when doing a space jump and to entertain if someone is watching.
25:00 - SPACEELEVATOR
I basically ended up building a space elevator that does not elevate you which probably makes my name giving abilities questionable.
I am still very happy with the result of the countless hours (or minutes) I spend building this epic record breaking level.
I will keep hunting and chasing records and I need subscribers, likes, shares and many comments and people who follow me everywhere because part of my story here is that I share my content on many different pages.
So keep in mind to stay an onion and watch my video or don’t.
Have a nice “HALO-Jump”!
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
The Highest Tower In A Game Editor
How to build the highest tower in a game engine.
Highest possible building in Cyengine.
Highest building simulator video.
Basically a virtual Burj Khalifa.
#HIGHESTBUILDING, #OUTOFBOUNDARIES, #CRYENGINE, #Epic, #Art,
#highesttower, #newcryengine, #mapeditor, #gamedev,
#record, #gamingrecord, #stratospheretower,
#spaceelevator, #spacejump,
#atmodepth
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - RECORDBUILDING
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
Some of the viewers or reads, basically consumers of this content, might know that I also like to create and build things, not only in games but also in real-life.
This post is not about that.
5:00 - MAPEDITOR
Just kidding here!
I decided to install CryengineV, version 5.1 with the amazing GameSDK, version 5.0 the first time on my new powerful rig.
I am very crazy about making levels and structures and stuff in map editors and I love it when I can remix already amazing game assets intro other higher complex constructions.
10:00 - SPEEDART
I am relatively fast at editing maps and levels in virtual worlds because I feel like a higher being when I do so, which motivated me a lot.
I decided to try to revisit things that I have discovered some time ago in Cryengine.
Basically if you move far enough away from the centre of the virtual world you will see objects disappearing.
15:00 - HIGHESTTOWER
I thought that the creation of the newest highest tower in the universe could be a funny thing to document so I started creating this video and blog post in a bit of a different style than my other content.
I climbed higher and higher onto my way out of the atmosphere through the stratosphere and beyond into the orbit.
20:00 - NOBOUNDARIES
The creation of this map was basically a whole out-of-boundaries experience.
I had to build some nice base map just for entertainment to have something to crash intro when doing a space jump and to entertain if someone is watching.
25:00 - SPACEELEVATOR
I basically ended up building a space elevator that does not elevate you which probably makes my name giving abilities questionable.
I am still very happy with the result of the countless hours (or minutes) I spend building this epic record breaking level.
I will keep hunting and chasing records and I need subscribers, likes, shares and many comments and people who follow me everywhere because part of my story here is that I share my content on many different pages.
So keep in mind to stay an onion and watch my video or don’t.
Have a nice “HALO-Jump”!
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.