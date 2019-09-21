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A Tale of Swords and Gunpowder - Weapons in Ancient China l HISTORY OF CHINA
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18 views • September 21, 2019
Dao, Gun, Jian and Quiang are the four main traditional fighting weapons of China. Even though, the Chinese had already invented gunpowder by the end of the tenth century. So besides of having an arsenal of swords, spears, sabres, crossbows and bow and arrows, the Chinese military could also choose from cannons, rockets, mines and even handheld firearms. Still, close combat would remain the favoured means of battle for a long time. All about the history of Chinas weaponry now on IT'S HISTORY!
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