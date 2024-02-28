What is a "vacation"? What is the best vacation in the world? Who pushes people to go on vacation and why? Why does consciousness expect a "miracle" from a vacation, some kind of change? Why is it that when planning a vacation, a person wants to finally "be in harmony with himself," while in reality, everything is different? Does a person change after going on vacation? How can one combine a vacation with a useful activity for oneself and for people? Peculiarities of spiritual work on oneself. How does the world change when you live in God's Love for people?Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en
ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org
Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra
