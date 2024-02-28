Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Best Vacation!
channel image
ALLATRA TV
3 Subscribers
3 views
Published Wednesday

What is a "vacation"? What is the best vacation in the world? Who pushes people to go on vacation and why? Why does consciousness expect a "miracle" from a vacation, some kind of change? Why is it that when planning a vacation, a person wants to finally "be in harmony with himself," while in reality, everything is different? Does a person change after going on vacation? How can one combine a vacation with a useful activity for oneself and for people? Peculiarities of spiritual work on oneself. How does the world change when you live in God's Love for people?Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#BestVacation #HolidayTrip #WorkOnOneself

Keywords
work on oneselfbest vacationholiday tripharmony with himselffor people

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket