What is a "vacation"? What is the best vacation in the world? Who pushes people to go on vacation and why? Why does consciousness expect a "miracle" from a vacation, some kind of change? Why is it that when planning a vacation, a person wants to finally "be in harmony with himself," while in reality, everything is different? Does a person change after going on vacation? How can one combine a vacation with a useful activity for oneself and for people? Peculiarities of spiritual work on oneself. How does the world change when you live in God's Love for people?

