Reiner Fullmich: the Vatican & World Economic Forum want one world government

Credits to TheWarAgainstYou

German lawyer Reiner Fullmich exposes the Vatican and the World Economic Forum plan of wanting a one world government through the COVID-19 plannedemic.

This points to Revelation 17:12 where the ten kings of the earth will give their allegiance to the Vatican papacy to create satan’s one world government.

