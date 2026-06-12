Iran: Araghchi on the money in the deal - clip 8

Araghchi on the money in the deal:



"Once the memorandum is signed, our assets will be released — and none of our assets can be frozen again. That is entirely clear.



For the reconstruction of the damage inflicted on Iran, an economic plan has been laid out in this accord. Considerable resources will be injected into Iran's economy through this."

Adding:

However, Trump posted this morning:

@realDonaldTrump

The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 12, 2026, this morning DC time

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116737418354503074