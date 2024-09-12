SN1432: Kamalanomics, Venomous Vials & Culture Clash ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5enxbh-sn1432-kamalanomics-venomous-vials-and-culture-clash-.html]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/09/13/sn1432-kamalanomics-venomous-vials-culture-clash/]





Donald Trump and Kamala Harris had their first debate earlier this week. In the disastrous dialogue between demagogues, Trump was able to allude to the fact that our newly imported guests from across the seas are helping themselves to the local delicacies of Springfield, Ohio, and by delicacies, I mean cats and dogs. Our country is resembling the 3rd world and the incumbent administration is doing everything in its power to ignore responsibility.





In other news, we found ourselves connecting multiple vector points for how they could gradually begin to introduce the mpox narrative, using either children or our newly imported cultural enrichers. Already we’re seeing the stage being set for some type of biological weapons attack on an unknowing population. You must understand that you understand the game, the children and our flown-in guests don’t.





The globalists are doing everything in their powers to force the clash of civilizations. For years now we’ve talked about the austerity measures being deployed on the global population, and now we have seemingly incompatible people cohabitating the country, without any assimilation involved. All of this is being done to bring down and scramble everyone’s expectations to create what Klaus Schwab calls “a fairer world”.





Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce





Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3





Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO





Discord: https://discord.gg/xsRSxGSJ





Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction





Email: [email protected], [email protected]