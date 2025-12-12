BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
REVOLVER (Film 9/11/05) – Wake Up Mr. Greene!
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
2 days ago

Revolver is one of the only modern films that openly shows the true antagonist of this world: the voice in your head pretending to be you. The film calls him Mr. Gold, the enemy who hides in the last place anyone ever looks. We break down how the script exposes ego as the con that runs the whole game, why the “internal enemy” is always the real problem, and how the movie uses crime, chess and psychological warfare to reveal the tricks used to steer human behavior. We show how the Golden Rule fits into the plot and why the mind reacts so violently to the message. This breakdown will make the subtext unmistakable.


https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - EPISODE 602 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/602-revolver-film-9-11-05-wake-up-mr-greene/

spiritualanalysismind controlwarfarefilmegopsychologicalrevolveresoterictruthsmr gold
