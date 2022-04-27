© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Caught on Video: Cops Maul, Detain Maskless 90 lb Mom in San Diego
Follow
1
Share
Report
133 views • April 27, 2022
California cops have ABANDONED their oaths.
Audra Morgan joins the Stew Peters Show to tell the story of when police officers tackled her to the ground for not wearing a mask inside.
Morgan is confident that Election Integrity is the ONLY way to put law makers in their places.
Watch this full segment at StewPeters.com
Audra Morgan joins the Stew Peters Show to tell the story of when police officers tackled her to the ground for not wearing a mask inside.
Morgan is confident that Election Integrity is the ONLY way to put law makers in their places.
Watch this full segment at StewPeters.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.