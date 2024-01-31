The Balance of Mercy and Justice - Keepin' it Marian Podcast Ep. 8

Fr. Timothy Childers & Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, Divine Mercy





Jan 30, 2024





Fr. Thaaddaeus and Fr. Timothy continue their exploration of the Letter of Jude, showing how God is merciful to us to the degree that we are merciful to others and explaining that God’s justice is His way of teaching us, thereby restoring order and harmony to life.





Join two Marian priests, Fr. Timothy Childers, MIC, and Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, as they talk about “Keepin’ It Marian,” showing how we can best imitate Our Lady and her virtues amid the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, meditating on the Word of God and pondering it in our hearts. As they study and dialogue about the Scriptures, this dynamic priestly duo shares the riches of the charism, patrimony, and history of their Congregation, the Marians of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.





