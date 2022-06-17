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Prophecy 61 Miracles on 9/11 though some people blamed YAH/Walking in The SPIRIT/True Sabbath/BIBLE being mocked/Extinct Species/Earth is hellbent (mirrored)
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
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30 views • June 17, 2022

this is a mirrored video

Prophecy 61 Where Are All My Holy Men That Lift Up Their Holy Hands To ME, YAHUVEH? September 11, 2002, 11:45 a.m. Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu A Soon

Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html 

The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html 

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html Please visit - https://amightywind.com/home.html 

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:​https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred 

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video. You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle! If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw 

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksC 

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme   

See all Prophecies here https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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