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Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia Clear Rubble in the Restoration of the Infrastructure and Economy of Donbass. 050122
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80 views • May 01, 2022
Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia participate in the restoration of the infrastructure and economy of Donbass
“At the moment, with the help of special equipment, interfloor reinforced concrete structures are being dismantled and rubble is being cleared in residential areas.
Rescuers also organized sanitary, disinfection and hygiene measures for residents," the agency said in a statement.
“At the moment, with the help of special equipment, interfloor reinforced concrete structures are being dismantled and rubble is being cleared in residential areas.
Rescuers also organized sanitary, disinfection and hygiene measures for residents," the agency said in a statement.
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