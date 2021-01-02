© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gekkie Angelo van Schiedam in Opstand viert nieuwjaar.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • January 02, 2021
Natuurlijk is dit kansloos, zielig zelfs, dit is dan een zogenaamde strijder.
In onze ogen is het gewoon een asootje, een loser en zijn kunstgebit is ook al niet alles.
In onze ogen is het gewoon een asootje, een loser en zijn kunstgebit is ook al niet alles.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.