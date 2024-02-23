Report from CPAC

This year's CPAC event is being billed as "Where Globalism Goes to Die. We talk with The New American Daily host Paul Dragu, who is on site, to learn how anti-globalist CPAC really is. We interview former acting ICE Director Tom Homan about the immigration crisis. Also featured is former Trump economic advisor and ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands. And Paul Dragu speaks with some college students from Georgia involved in the freedom movement.
Time Stamps:
13:48 - Tom Homan Interview
22:20 - Carla Sands
34:05 Georgia Students
