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China's Fake Moon Landing
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268 views • December 03, 2019
The following video clip exposes the fake China 'Dark side of the moon' landing.
This video clip was created using the following videos:
'China Kung fu's the Flat Earth! (Moon landing)'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGpQGtnEJAs
'Watch: China releases video showing probe landing on far side of the moon'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COyECWFkeas
'jeranism LIVE - China on the Moon and Other Impossible Things!'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIT1z1CaB8Y
'SpaceX Starman Driving in Space - Elon Musk states "It looks so fake!"'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8RsVYKfmGc
'WIKILEAKS FLAT EARTH CONSPIRACY part 2'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfoXSVlv8-E
This video clip was created using the following videos:
'China Kung fu's the Flat Earth! (Moon landing)'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGpQGtnEJAs
'Watch: China releases video showing probe landing on far side of the moon'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COyECWFkeas
'jeranism LIVE - China on the Moon and Other Impossible Things!'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIT1z1CaB8Y
'SpaceX Starman Driving in Space - Elon Musk states "It looks so fake!"'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8RsVYKfmGc
'WIKILEAKS FLAT EARTH CONSPIRACY part 2'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfoXSVlv8-E
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