OneHouseOffTheGrid.com's Business Opportunity Overview & PRE-LAUNCH!!!
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
Published 21 hours ago

Video going over how you can help more Americans achieve utility bill FREEdom while getting upfront rebates or federal tax credits under the LIMITED-TIME Inflation Reduction Act!  To view the "Powerpoint," click-on: tinyurl.com/1HOGpitchDeck

For a TON of FREE $- and energy-savings tips, click-on the following:

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your home, fill-out: 

tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your business/commercial building, fill-out: 

tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation

If you have questions, contact Danny Tseng:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

1+786.441.2727

text: 305.297.9360

e-mail: [email protected]

OR

[email protected]

To share this video, use:

tinyurl.com/1HOGbizOppVideo

climate changeoff-grid livinginflation reduction actdrawdowncitizens climate lobbyoff-grid consultantenergy innovation and carbon dividend act

