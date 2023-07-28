Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I shop at Saint Tony Galati’s Spudshed, Westminster MVI_3209
Shop now
While the produce is industry-standard grown, with the normal fertilizers and pesticides, unfortunately, the prices are well below the supermarkets on most things, allowing many Western Australian families to feed their children with fruit and vegetables that otherwise would happen much less often. Tony Galati is not afraid to stand up to officious government restrictions imposed upon the potato growing sector, among others.

Keywords
healthfoodvegetablesfruitrecipesspudshedtony galati

