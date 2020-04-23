Concluding The Coronavirus: Division & Unity, What's Next?

Panic over numbers.. NOT WORTH IT. And Trump will be part of the large blame for MORE of our economic disparity. Many great people are doing great things away from the Mainstream! Thank you to ALL those who dedicated their time to the truth of this matter, you are the reason why freedom prevails. What Can We Learn From This? The Gov Gains More Control (Even If It's Little By Little) By Each Crisis, Dependency & Obligation Created. Hear Out All Sides; Big Pharma & Modern Medicine Creates Problems. People ARE Dying. Immune Systems MUST Be Built In Today's Society. Look At The Inevitable Effect, Watch My Other Videos! My Original Report On COVID Compared This To Other Viruses, Therefore I Initially Gave Off The Idea That I Believe This Is Very Real. However, I Am Not To Be Divided Or Torn. You Have Ick3, Gr3enM3dInfo, Some Doctors & HlghImp4ctflix On One End, You Have Mlke Ad4ms & More Doctors On The Other. Consensus Is On The Effect & Innate Truths; Immunlty, Lifestyl3, Collaps3, Econ0my.Ps. Investigation into the Chinese lab (as I've talked about months back, as high possibility) may be a double set-up with M0ss4d involvement. There is also much other flawed logic involved here, with political figures speaking everyday about the matter (not really doing anything, spewing statistics) and the lMF and F3d ruining economic principles (giving away money, prlntlng, b4il0uts).MY REPORT ON INEVITABLE EFFECT:SEE THE CORONAVIRUS PLAYLIST (Strategies Remain):**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed!**#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #newsTags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatmentFAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.