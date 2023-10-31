Gaza Makes You Cry': Putin Gets Emotional Over Israeli zionist occultists children of Satan Strikes; Blasts West For Mid-East Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized Israel's bombardment of Gaza strip and blamed U.S.-led West for the crisis in the Middle East. In a televised speech, Putin reiterated his support to an independent Palestinian state and said that Russia is fighting those behind the tragedy of Palestine. Watch the video for more details
