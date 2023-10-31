Create New Account
Gaza Makes You Cry': Putin Gets Emotional Over Israeli zionist occultists children of Satan Strikes; Blasts West For Mid-East Crisis
White Knight
Published Yesterday

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized Israel's bombardment of Gaza strip and blamed U.S.-led West for the crisis in the Middle East. In a televised speech, Putin reiterated his support to an independent Palestinian state and said that Russia is fighting those behind the tragedy of Palestine. Watch the video for more details

current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

