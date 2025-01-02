© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump endorses Israel-first Speaker Johnson while Musk defends censorship of Israel critics on X
New Orleans attacker identified as ISIS, FBI says did not act alone | Tesla truck explodes outside Trump tower in 2nd terrorist attack | Elon Musk defends censorship on X, says 1st Amendment does not protect free speech, gets community noted after gaslighting response to Nick Fuentes post | Trump gives "complete and total endorsement" to Mike Johnson | Russia rejects leaked Trump peace plan | strange chemical-laden fog emerges in US | John Brennan gives deep state stamp of approval to Trump transition team | media's latest bird flu scare tactic is an old Simpson's episode | Boeing plane crash in South Korea kills 179 | sheriffs ready to assist in Trump deportations
