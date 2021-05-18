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Shutting down debate with those you love? || PGP140
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20 views • May 18, 2021
Also why we allowed America to be screwed, and why I believe we need Constitutional Study Groups just like Bible Study Groups.
We can talk about Sports and the Weather, but not Religion and Politics.
Most, well All of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement.
We can talk about Sports and the Weather, but not Religion and Politics.
Most, well All of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement.
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