BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Women to be Silent in the Church? (Trailer: link in description area)
WeFlySoonBibleProphecy
WeFlySoonBibleProphecy
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 5 months ago

https://rumble.com/v5ort4q-women-to-keep-silent-in-the-church-part-1-of-2.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

The Holy Spirit was given to both male & female members of the body of Christ, Jesus Church. Galatians 3:28 says the following about the new creation in Christ: Galatians 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.

Paul, himself of the tribe of Benjamin, upon his conversion is now neither Jew nor Greek but a new creation in Christ.  Women who are born again and become a new creation in Christ (according to Galatians 3:28), are ONE in Christ Jesus. The men are also ONE in Christ Jesus.   We (new creation) are one in Christ.


We cannot ignore the many women that Paul himself endorses in Acts & particularly Romans 16, all which were active in ministry & not keeping silent at home.  

Please visit the link above for part one of this two part study where we aim to understand in meat 1 Corinthians 14:34-35 & 1 Timothy 2:11-12 in context.


Keywords
bible study1235women silent in church1 corinthians 14 341 timothy 2 11
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy