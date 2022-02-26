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Black Female student Confesses to vandalizing High School with racist graffiti
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10 views • February 26, 2022
here we go with a manufactured racial hoax at McClatchy High School in Sacremento . Last Friday, someone wrote the words “White” and “Colored” over water fountains at McClatchy High, a reference to the Jim Crow era. The district’s race and equity monitor, Mark T. Harris, told CBS13 a Black female student confessed to the vandalism and cameras caught her in action.
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2022/02/17/person-identified-mcclatchy-hs-racist-graffiti-protest/
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https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2022/02/17/person-identified-mcclatchy-hs-racist-graffiti-protest/
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
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