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Scientists say the virus was man made
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20 views • September 12, 2021
This clip is from the beginning of a HighWire report featuring the whistleblower Judy Mikovits who exposed Anthony Fauci and others in the medical establishment for corruption and incompetence. The original video was titled EX-NIH WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES FAUCI but I can't provide a direct link to the full video because my protonmail account, with a large store of information, suddenly stopped accepting the correct password (unseen.is was the backup but that no longer operates).
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