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Proof That The Vaccine Is An Obedience Training & Tracking Platform... Patent Pub. No.: US 2021/0082583 A1 Section [0378]
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491 views • October 14, 2021
Karen Kingston is on the Stew Peters Show, and provides the proof that the vaccine is an obedience training & tracking platform... Patent Pub. No.: US 2021/0082583 A1 Section [0378]
#MedicalTyranny #BigPharma #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Worldwide #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#MedicalTyranny #BigPharma #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Worldwide #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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