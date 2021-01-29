BE'LAKOR - REMNANTS

This is a video i made years ago but make final settings last week and upload now. It is a small human tribute from me to three incredible young ladies then, close my age now, human remnants and survivors of an ELEVEN YEAR ABUSE RAPE AND TORTURE BY A SOULLESS INHUMANE BESTIAL DISTORTED DEMONIC SATANIC MOTHERFUCKER once called ariel castro. The video shows the moment they finally escaped from the same movie tribute to their DIABOLICAL TORTURE AND MARTYRDOM!Here is the real story in brief:In Cleveland, Ohio, Michelle Knight (Manning) a 21-year-old single mother had lost custody of her son. On August 23, 2002, Knight was on her way to the court accepts the ride from her acquaintance Ariel Castro (Cruz), who is the father of a schoolmate. However, Castro abducted Knight and is held captive in his home. Finding strength through her belief in God and determined to be reunited with her son, Knight refused to be broken down by Castro. Soon thereafter Castro kidnaps, and rapes two more girls, Amanda Berry (Droke) and Georgina "Gina" DeJesus (Sarife). These girls too become imprisoned along with Knight. They become friends and fellow victims; treat each other as sisters through their years in captivity.When Berry became pregnant with Castro's child, it was Knight who delivered her baby, even performing CPR on the infant girl under the threat of Castro killing her if Berry's child didn't survive. Despite enduring more than a decade of brutality and captivity, Knight's spirit would not be broken as her faith in the face of what she once thought would be a hopeless situation was a testament to the human spirit. On May 6, 2013, Berry succeeds in escaping from the house and the police arrive and release the women. Knight is finally given the chance to reclaim her life after nearly 11 years of captivity.Lyrics:Embedded in fertile plainSnared in pulp and stoneConfounded being emergesSurrounded yet aloneSurging growth in vigourMorbidity at bayHale deceives the adventOf cycles in decayWinter's first marrow cracksMother bides the springNe'er evade the hand of deathAnd coursing pain it bringsMatter broken, times expireEternity's divisionPeer across the fatal passTerminus initionIlls that never truly mendBreath which seldom draws in easePulses often miss their stepSomatic ever in diseaseEmbedded in fallow plainConsumed by pulp and stoneConfounded being expiresAbandoned and alone.......