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Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda | RFK Jr. Children's Health Defense
GalacticStorm
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82 views • June 23, 2022

CHD Films Presents — The chilling, harrowing story of how a World Health Organization (WHO) population control experiment, under the guise of a vaccination program, resulted in the sterilization of millions of women in Africa without their knowledge or consent.

A film by award-winning filmmaker Andy Wakefield, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Children’s Health Defense. Watch the chilling tale of African women whose fertility was tragically stripped away through an experimental tetanus vaccination program. Are women everywhere next?

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big pharmavaccine injuriesinfertilityrobert f kennedyplandemic
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