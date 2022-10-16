Live UFO chat with Paul; OT Chan - 027- Secureteam10 Lost in Gravity Waves + other UAP Vid Analysis

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #aliens #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [14:20] (2) main TOPIC - Thirdphase new Alleged UFO vids analysis and debunked as mundane stuff like Helicopter to LED Kites [01:40:00] (3) After todays new deceptive videos I re-Cap GUFONs statement about 0 fraud in 5 years and not being deceptive and honest and ridding CGI proven videos from their channel. [01:46:13] (4) Tyliar Comedy on Secureteam Series RE-Capped before I begin roasting his latest lies about bacteria living in clouds of VENUS and false info on gravity waves. [02:15:45] (5) Secureteam UAP vid analysis and roasting exposing his false science claims using googled articles from 10minutes of research. [03:05:42] (6) The 14 Year p;d non-debunked UFO video of FLYBY of so called Military plane with mounted camera analyzed by Paul and point out possible flaws and how he would recreate it. Paul Wraps up for the Night!. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

