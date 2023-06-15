Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3094b - Cyber Attack An Act Of War, WWIII, The Final Act, At Dawn Justice Will Be Done
92 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 3094b - June 14, 2023

Cyber Attack An Act Of War, WWIII, The Final Act, At Dawn Justice Will Be Done


 The [DS] is panicking, their plan is not working, they thought if they indicted Trump the people would move away from him, this didn't happen the opposite happened. The [DS] is going to the path the patriots want them to go down, the will try a cyber attack close to the election and they will try to bring us to war, Trump already knows the playbook, at dawn justice will be done

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpcyber attackdeclaselection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

