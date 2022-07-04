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RT.
While North Korea has increased its nuclear missile weapons-testing activities, a recent report alleges that country's rapid progress in advancing its missiles may be due to a leak of information from a military plant in Ukraine.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1au0ab-north-korea-may-have-obtained-nuclear-secrets-from-ukraine-report.html