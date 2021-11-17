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PARALYZED AFTER HEP B VACCINE from theHighwire.com
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36 views • November 17, 2021
PARALYZED AFTER HEP B VACCINE
https://thehighwire.com/videos/paralyzed-after-hep-b-vaccine/
Meet Dana Broussard, a victim of a horrific reaction from the Hepatitis B vaccine in 2016 that left her paralyzed and hear about the court case she won against her employer for strongly encouraging the shot.
Please visit her crowd funding page:
https://www.givesendgo.com/danabroussard
https://thehighwire.com/videos/paralyzed-after-hep-b-vaccine/
Meet Dana Broussard, a victim of a horrific reaction from the Hepatitis B vaccine in 2016 that left her paralyzed and hear about the court case she won against her employer for strongly encouraging the shot.
Please visit her crowd funding page:
https://www.givesendgo.com/danabroussard
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