The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 19: "Human Market Place"

Joe Biden is a pimp. They are bringing children across the border to sell them. mRna resequencing vaccines are a death sentence. Then they get sick and shed it. They want little nanites injected into everybody so you move like a flock of birds. Armageddon... Steven Crowder... Bob Marley War until the color of skin is of no more significance than the color of eyes then it's WAR ... BLM is China...They want to disarm the police... the Chauvin "Show Van" Trial...like O.J. tried by media...George Floyd took enough Fentanyl from China to kill an elephant... they are rioting anyway...war everywhere... Greg Gutfeld groveling...fine with guilty as long as cities don't burn? Same story as Golgotha...Crucified...Dinesh D'Souza...Jerome Corsi...Alex Jones...all missing it. Take a walk on some driftwood with Zidkenu as Bob Marley sings "we don't need no more trouble."Mike Lindell's new site "Frank" biggest attack in history...Michael Lewis Eye Opener, Auntie Maxine Waters encourages rioters, demands guilty verdict...all proof of outright Anarchy. Next door app censorship...Great Antitypical French Revolution...Great Antitypical Fall of Jerusalem 70 A.D....The Jesuits...started the French Revolution, the Bolshevik Revolution, the Pope's secret police...Ambush in the Night...see them fighting for power but they know not the hour...Sanity vs. the news...$1 Billion of the stimulus package, taxpayer money used for paying people $1300 via paypal to promote vaccines on social media...ASAP...Don't mask your dogs...Biden is a pimp because the slavery going on now is worse than the 1600's...pouring across the border with no vaccinations...you are forced to have a vaccine and a pass...Jim Caviezel's Andrenochrome video...Biden's top scientist met Epstein TWICE...Bill Gates met with Epstein...Biden's a "nice guy"...California Universities requiring vaccines for all students, faculty and staff...Chauvin Juror admits voting guilty to avoid rioting = mob rule: total collapse of law and order...Jesuits behind the medical tyranny...cash cow for the Catholic Church...Johnny Ciurucci...ngo's are human traffickers...more money than drug sales...Biden the criminal pimp not vaccinating anyone coming across the border but forcing you to.So be an individual, don't follow the groupthink. Speak out. Don't mess around with your lives, avoid the vaccines! they are poisonous experimental tech. Celeste Solum... Banned.video...Bill Gates is evil...#BillGatesisEvil They are going to infiltrate your brain with a plethora of nano particles...censored...erased...harmful...the human race being made sterile...lied to by Fake News...AI writes the news...left wing psychos like Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post...The Truth about the Antichrist...666 in the vaccines...luciferian extermination plan.. to stem the tide of the mass death roll out, stop obeying Hitler and take the swastika mask off...Hank Aaron, Marvin Hagler, more bad news needed for people to understand...may invest in a Casket company...lemmings...the Pope is the AntiChrist...seek meekness, seek rightousness Zeph 3: 8.9Maria Bartiromo, Kevi McCarthy, Stephen Miller, cartels burning homes, trafficking children...ICE...ATD...Alternative To Detention...Pelosi / Biden rewarding trafficking...Biden says all those people immediately SURGE TO THE BORDER...Freedom of speech vs FakesBook Fact Checkers