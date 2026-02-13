BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Zionist Who Predicted Zionism's Self-Destruction
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10163 followers
3
323 views • 22 hours ago

Hannah Arendt warned in 1944 that Zionism’s turn to colonial domination and great-power dependency at the Atlantic City conference of American Zionists would produce permanent conflict—and ultimately destroy Zionism’s moral and political foundations.

Sources:

Thanks to: https://www.palestineremembered.com/ for suggesting the topic and providing the initial research and invaluable feedback.

Hannah Arendt, “Zionism Reconsidered,” Menorah Journal (1944/45); also reprinted in The Jewish Writings, ed. Jerome Kohn & Ron H. Feldman (Schocken, 2007).

Ahad Ha’am (Asher Ginzberg), “Truth from Eretz Israel” / Emet me-Eretz Yisrael (1891).

Theodor Herzl, Der Judenstaat / The Jewish State (1896)

Ze’ev (Vladimir) Jabotinsky, “The Iron Wall (We and the Arabs)” (1923).

J. L. Talmon, “Israel Among the Nations: A Historian’s Reflections,” Commentary (June 1968) — includes the phrasing “catastrophic Zionism.”

------------

Mirrored - History.Culture. projects

Thanks to John M for Link

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

zionismhannah arendtatlantic city conference
