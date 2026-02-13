The Zionist Who Predicted Zionism's Self-Destruction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hannah Arendt warned in 1944 that Zionism’s turn to colonial domination and great-power dependency at the Atlantic City conference of American Zionists would produce permanent conflict—and ultimately destroy Zionism’s moral and political foundations.
Sources:
Thanks to: https://www.palestineremembered.com/ for suggesting the topic and providing the initial research and invaluable feedback.
Hannah Arendt, “Zionism Reconsidered,” Menorah Journal (1944/45); also reprinted in The Jewish Writings, ed. Jerome Kohn & Ron H. Feldman (Schocken, 2007).
Ahad Ha’am (Asher Ginzberg), “Truth from Eretz Israel” / Emet me-Eretz Yisrael (1891).
Theodor Herzl, Der Judenstaat / The Jewish State (1896)
Ze’ev (Vladimir) Jabotinsky, “The Iron Wall (We and the Arabs)” (1923).
J. L. Talmon, “Israel Among the Nations: A Historian’s Reflections,” Commentary (June 1968) — includes the phrasing “catastrophic Zionism.”
Mirrored - History.Culture. projects
Thanks to John M for Link
