Hospital threatened doctors to NOT write medical exemption for vaccine, says nurse Jennifer Bridges
Published Yesterday |
“I’ve seen text messages. I’ve seen emails where [Houston] Methodist Hospital threaten their doctors.” “You cannot sign medical exemptions [for the vaccine]." “You cannot talk about, you cannot report adverse reactions to these vaccines.” “If you do… there were other people… [who would] erase those [reports].” “Those were not allowed to be on record.” Jennifer Bridges, former nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, at Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing “Covid-19: A Second Opinion” on 24 Jan 2022.

The full 5-hour Senate Committee Roundtable: "Covid-19: A Second Opinion", moderated by Senator Ron Johnson on 01/24/2021, is posted here: https://rumble.com/vt9us5-important-covid-19-a-second-opinion-senate-committee-roundtable.html

Source :  Larry Hobbs, Fat News

threatsdoctorsjennifer bridgeshouston methodist hospital

