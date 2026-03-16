VAX POISON KILLS 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL

Julie Marie Davis, 15 March 2026

"Dear Friends, I told the story of our heartbreaking loss of Morgan the year Morgan died. I share it with you today on March 16, the day that four years ago, Morgan went to be with Jesus. Happy Heavenly Homecoming Day, beautiful daughter. I love you and miss you so much.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💙🦮

This is our story. This story needs to be told. Trauma alert: this story has trauma triggers. This is not a discussion or any kind of debate. Please be respectful.

Morgan Alexandria Davis, my daughter by marriage, was beautiful, loving, sassy, healthy, athletic, and a new follower of Jesus finding her way on His path. She always was eager and willing to help people in need. She had no known medical conditions (apart from ADHD and depression.)

Last year my husband Josh Davis and I were planning our 2022 summer vacation. We were trying to book a Grand Canyon/Western US guided tour. In order to do it, they required all guests age eight and up to be vaccinated against Covid 19. Five of six of us got vaccinated (her brother Cody declined). We had some reservations. Morgan didn’t really want the vaccine, but she wanted to see the Grand Canyon, so she agreed. At the time, we thought it was the best decision to “keep everyone safe.” We made the best decision we could with the information we had at the time.

In March 2022, on a Saturday, Morgan Davis went shopping in Charleston with her Aunt Bonnie Ours and cousin Lindsay Ours. On the way home she mostly slept, and Bonnie felt her forehead and thought she had a fever. The next day, Sunday, she spiked a fever and had other flu-like symptoms. She attended worship at at church that morning on Zoom and, having just completed confirmation classes with her brother Johnathan and another teen, took her membership vows on Zoom because she was too sick to attend in person. Josh took her to Med Express; they tested her for flu, Covid, etc. with all tests being negative. They said she had a flu-like virus, instructed to keep her fever under control with OTC meds, to push fluids, etc. The next day (Monday) her fever was gone, but she felt terrible. In the afternoon, she doubled over with excruciating pain in her left side near her ribs. We took her to the Davis Medical Center hospital ED in Elkins (where she received absolutely excellent medical care) and the doctor ordered blood work. He pulled my husband and me into the hallway outside of her room and told us, “Morgan’s blood work shows she is critical.” He didn’t know the cause of it, but he worked quickly to transfer her to WVU where hopefully they could diagnose and treat whatever it was. Elevated liver enzymes, ferritin (a marker of inflammation) was so high it was immeasurable, no white cells, and few red blood cells. Her blood pressure would not stay up in the normal range. She was put on a life flight to WVU Ruby Children’s hospital where she was admitted to the PICU." https://www.facebook com/juliemariedean/posts/pfbid029XahWsQBvvZQBjaLakdZ6PoBRhJTqozULP