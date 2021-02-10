© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oregon Grocery Store Breaks The Law, Discriminates Against Disabled To Stay Open
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • February 10, 2021
First signs of suffering the people into compliance, while targeting food and smaller grocers.
The American's with disabilities Act. signed into Law in 1991 by G.H.W. Bush
As far as I know this law has not been repealed and this means that the Governor,
the President local government nor OSHA has no authority to mandate or dictate compliance
to wearing of any medical device.
The American's with disabilities Act. signed into Law in 1991 by G.H.W. Bush
As far as I know this law has not been repealed and this means that the Governor,
the President local government nor OSHA has no authority to mandate or dictate compliance
to wearing of any medical device.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.