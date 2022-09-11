14,000+ Americans Dead from the Jab as Reported on VAERS Alone

https://gnews.org/post/p1jir9a5d
09/06/2022 Dr Peter McCullough: The VAERS data shows that the vast majority of deaths occur on day one, day two or day three. It’s a very, very quick death. There are also 8744 cases of myocarditis reported – irreversible, largely in young people
