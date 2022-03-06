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JQ: Are Jews a Race or a Religion?
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100 views • March 06, 2022
The first and greatest lie is that Jewry is a religion and not a race.
The Jew as the Parasite of the World (Der Jude als Weltparasit) (Wehrmacht Manual 1944) @ https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/weltparasit.htm
The Nazi-Sozi by Joseph Goebbels (1926) @ https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/nazi-sozi.htm
“In fighting the Jews, I do the work of the Lord.”
Recorded March 6, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
The Jew as the Parasite of the World (Der Jude als Weltparasit) (Wehrmacht Manual 1944) @ https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/weltparasit.htm
The Nazi-Sozi by Joseph Goebbels (1926) @ https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/nazi-sozi.htm
“In fighting the Jews, I do the work of the Lord.”
Recorded March 6, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
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