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Emergency Broadcast with Dr Bryan Ardis: “The Entire Thing is Evil ...” (Contains Detox Information)
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2401 views • October 19, 2021
“The Entire Thing is Evil and These People Need to be Brought to Justice” -- Dr. Bryan Ardis
Dr Ardis discusses prevention treatments and vitamins to help you with your immune system! A MUST WATCH - share with everyone Thank You
From the source:
If you would like to support the show please go to the PayPal link below and Thank You!
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/georgeiceman?locale
Follow us on social media
https://twitter.com/therevealreport
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https://rumble.com/vnc4wr-emergency-broadcast-discussing-world-news.html
https://thedrardisshow.com/
Source: https://rumble.com/vnmmjr-emergency-broadcast-with-guest-dr-ardis.html
Chart showing ivermectin is approved: https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
Dr Ardis discusses prevention treatments and vitamins to help you with your immune system! A MUST WATCH - share with everyone Thank You
From the source:
If you would like to support the show please go to the PayPal link below and Thank You!
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/georgeiceman?locale
Follow us on social media
https://twitter.com/therevealreport
https://www.instagram.com/therevealre/
https://t.me/therevealreport
https://rumble.com/vnc4wr-emergency-broadcast-discussing-world-news.html
https://thedrardisshow.com/
Source: https://rumble.com/vnmmjr-emergency-broadcast-with-guest-dr-ardis.html
Chart showing ivermectin is approved: https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
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