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🄻🄸🅅🄴 𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟙𝟟, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡: Banned by YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Liberals Globally
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76 views • December 17, 2019
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TruNews Headlines – December 17, 2019
http://trnws.stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwLbsYJ6BnQ
https://www.minds.com/media/1053825627714301952
https://flote.app/post/9eefc408-ea19-45e4-8104-4c02efcc052c
THE MOST TRENDING BANNED BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE! STEP ASIDE, ALEX JONES' INFOWARS.
White House calls report of ‘three-way’ Middle East peace deal fake news. Coast Guard issues warning over Russian spy vessel. China commissions its first domestically built aircraft carrier. Russia and China draft resolution to roll back some UN sanctions on North Korea. President Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely. Judge tosses Mike Flynn’s last attempt to delay sentencing. Private Texas border wall wrapped up in legal battle. California turning to government-run homeless camps. Mike Bloomberg told employee to kill her unborn baby. Republicans help to keep president’s ban on overseas abortion funding intact. Mississippi abortion law may go before Supreme Court. Montana school violated federal law by removing FCA chapter’s official sanction. China’s crackdown on Christianity turning high tech. Japanese turning to technology to help elderly stay in workforce. Several of today’s headlines prove America is the new Babylon. Brazilian man adopts 42 children who were saved from botched abortions. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#TruNews #ThreeWayDeal #Russia #China #NorthKorea
FILE CLOUD: http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/WIz6xxxJ
http://dir.trune.ws/s/dsorrbp
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Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-17-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-17-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019_archive.torrent
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TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
TruNews, Rick Wiles, White House, three-way, Middle East peace deal, fake news, Coast Guard, warning, Russian spy vessel, China, domestically built, aircraft carrier, Russia and China, draft resolution, roll back, UN sanctions, North Korea, President Trump, Judge, Mike Flynn’s, delay sentencing, Private Texas border wall, legal battle, California, government-run, homeless camps, Mike Bloomberg, kill, unborn baby, Republicans help, keep president’s ban, overseas abortion funding, Mississippi abortion law, Supreme Court, Montana school, federal law, FCA, official sanction, China’s crackdown, Christianity, high tech, Japanese turning to technology, help elderly, stay in workforce, America, new Babylon, Brazilian man adopts, 42 children, saved from botched abortions
You can reach this channel at: http://trnws.net
LIVE: http://trnws.stream
LATEST SHOW: http://trnws.com
JEW COUP MIRRORS: http://banned.juku.stream
BANNED JEW COUP SHOW: http://video.juku.stream
WEEKLY MEGABROADCAST: http://weekly.trune.ws
CHANNEL MIRROR: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
FURTHER MIRRORS: http://saigoncowboy.net | http://sgcowboy.com
TruNews Headlines – December 17, 2019
http://trnws.stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwLbsYJ6BnQ
https://www.minds.com/media/1053825627714301952
https://flote.app/post/9eefc408-ea19-45e4-8104-4c02efcc052c
THE MOST TRENDING BANNED BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE! STEP ASIDE, ALEX JONES' INFOWARS.
White House calls report of ‘three-way’ Middle East peace deal fake news. Coast Guard issues warning over Russian spy vessel. China commissions its first domestically built aircraft carrier. Russia and China draft resolution to roll back some UN sanctions on North Korea. President Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely. Judge tosses Mike Flynn’s last attempt to delay sentencing. Private Texas border wall wrapped up in legal battle. California turning to government-run homeless camps. Mike Bloomberg told employee to kill her unborn baby. Republicans help to keep president’s ban on overseas abortion funding intact. Mississippi abortion law may go before Supreme Court. Montana school violated federal law by removing FCA chapter’s official sanction. China’s crackdown on Christianity turning high tech. Japanese turning to technology to help elderly stay in workforce. Several of today’s headlines prove America is the new Babylon. Brazilian man adopts 42 children who were saved from botched abortions. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#TruNews #ThreeWayDeal #Russia #China #NorthKorea
FILE CLOUD: http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/WIz6xxxJ
http://dir.trune.ws/s/dsorrbp
FTP ARCHIVE: ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-17-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-17-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-17-trunews-headlines-december-17-2019
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
TruNews, Rick Wiles, White House, three-way, Middle East peace deal, fake news, Coast Guard, warning, Russian spy vessel, China, domestically built, aircraft carrier, Russia and China, draft resolution, roll back, UN sanctions, North Korea, President Trump, Judge, Mike Flynn’s, delay sentencing, Private Texas border wall, legal battle, California, government-run, homeless camps, Mike Bloomberg, kill, unborn baby, Republicans help, keep president’s ban, overseas abortion funding, Mississippi abortion law, Supreme Court, Montana school, federal law, FCA, official sanction, China’s crackdown, Christianity, high tech, Japanese turning to technology, help elderly, stay in workforce, America, new Babylon, Brazilian man adopts, 42 children, saved from botched abortions
You can reach this channel at: http://trnws.net
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