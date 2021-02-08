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Apocalypse 2020: Draconian Censorship, Non-Scientific Lockdowns, Media Deception, Rise of Technocracy — Jay W. Richards
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241 views • February 08, 2021
"And so the reality is that whether by intention or not what we saw as a kind of massive transfer of wealth in the economy away from all of these tens of thousands of small and often family owned businesses toward very large, publicly owned businesses that happen to benefit from the digital economy."
— Jay W. Richards
For full transcript and associated links please see https://dryburgh.com/jay-w-richards-apocalypse-2020/
— Jay W. Richards
For full transcript and associated links please see https://dryburgh.com/jay-w-richards-apocalypse-2020/
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