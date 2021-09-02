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War is Coming to the Street — Are You Ready?
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151 views • September 02, 2021
Civil war will soon be a new fact of life. When subversive elements of society are brainwashed to believe in a Marxist & communist doctrine of totalitarianism, those who are awake resist. When ever a Marxist ideology becomes forced and mandated on free people, war is inevitable. Ronald Reagan narrates this video.
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