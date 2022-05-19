10$ A gallon GAS ! Cities going Broke ! There Gonna Blame OIL gas ⛽️ They Are coming for you ⛽️

My Opinion : Oil can stabilize ! but Cities are going broke - there gonna get you at the pumps





Gas stations in Washington reprogram pumps to prepare for $10-a-gallon fuel as Bidenflation sends average price soaring to $4.57 - almost twice the $2.41 during Trump's final month

A national gas station chain is reprogramming its pumps in Washington state to accommodate the possibility of $10-a-gallon gasoline

The average price of gasoline across the country reached $4.57 on Wednesday - almost twice the $2.41 average during Trump's last month in office

Other stations in the state have begun running out of gas, with a local Facebook group identifying 10 stations that have run out of fuel

Meanwhile some states - such as California - are reporting spiraling prices of up to $5.98 this week



A national gas station chain is reprogramming its pumps in Washington state to accommodate $10-a-gallon fuel, it has been revealed.



The move by 76 comes as the nation's average gasoline price soars to $4.57-a-gallon, almost twice the $2.41 average during Trump's last month in office.



A spokesperson for '76' gas stations confirmed that the national chain has begun reconfiguring its pumps to 'make room' for the possibility of double-digit prices, The Post Millennial reported.