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10$ A gallon GAS ! Cities going Broke ! There Gonna Blame OIL gas ⛽️ They Are coming for you ⛽️
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131 views • May 19, 2022
My Opinion : Oil can stabilize ! but Cities are going broke - there gonna get you at the pumps
Gas stations in Washington reprogram pumps to prepare for $10-a-gallon fuel as Bidenflation sends average price soaring to $4.57 - almost twice the $2.41 during Trump's final month
A national gas station chain is reprogramming its pumps in Washington state to accommodate the possibility of $10-a-gallon gasoline
The average price of gasoline across the country reached $4.57 on Wednesday - almost twice the $2.41 average during Trump's last month in office
Other stations in the state have begun running out of gas, with a local Facebook group identifying 10 stations that have run out of fuel
Meanwhile some states - such as California - are reporting spiraling prices of up to $5.98 this week
A national gas station chain is reprogramming its pumps in Washington state to accommodate $10-a-gallon fuel, it has been revealed.
The move by 76 comes as the nation's average gasoline price soars to $4.57-a-gallon, almost twice the $2.41 average during Trump's last month in office.
A spokesperson for '76' gas stations confirmed that the national chain has begun reconfiguring its pumps to 'make room' for the possibility of double-digit prices, The Post Millennial reported.
Gas stations in Washington reprogram pumps to prepare for $10-a-gallon fuel as Bidenflation sends average price soaring to $4.57 - almost twice the $2.41 during Trump's final month
A national gas station chain is reprogramming its pumps in Washington state to accommodate the possibility of $10-a-gallon gasoline
The average price of gasoline across the country reached $4.57 on Wednesday - almost twice the $2.41 average during Trump's last month in office
Other stations in the state have begun running out of gas, with a local Facebook group identifying 10 stations that have run out of fuel
Meanwhile some states - such as California - are reporting spiraling prices of up to $5.98 this week
A national gas station chain is reprogramming its pumps in Washington state to accommodate $10-a-gallon fuel, it has been revealed.
The move by 76 comes as the nation's average gasoline price soars to $4.57-a-gallon, almost twice the $2.41 average during Trump's last month in office.
A spokesperson for '76' gas stations confirmed that the national chain has begun reconfiguring its pumps to 'make room' for the possibility of double-digit prices, The Post Millennial reported.
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