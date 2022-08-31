Hundreds Of Canadian Doctors Dead_ Genocide Confirmed After 4th Booster Mandated For Medical Field

Doctors are dropping like flies in Canada, and the culprit is the deadly vaccine forced upon them by the tyrannical government.



Canada is raising the requirements to be considered fully jabbed, and it is killing people!

Odessa Orlewicz joins us today to discuss this ongoing problem.

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