"Burn In Hell:" Sebastian Gorka Screams At Nick Fuentes In Unhinged Rant At Middle School

Stew Peters Show.





Stew Peters BLASTS Sebastian Gorka for telling young America First conservatives that they are going to “burn in hell.”

These young American first conservatives showed up to a school board meeting in Fairfax Virginia to protest the vote to mainstream “gender-mixing ideology” in the curriculum for children.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18to4g-burn-in-hell-sebastian-gorka-screams-at-nick-fuentes-in-unhinged-rant-at-mi.html



