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Preserve Your Marriage Vows - Proverbs 5:16-17 (NIV)
16 Should your springs overflow in the streets,
your streams of water in the public squares?
17 Let them be yours alone,
never to be shared with strangers.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Marriage relationships must be closely guarded.
Keep them beloved and private.
https://pc1.tiny.us/kjrmpe4h
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