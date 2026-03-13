Iraqis are RUTHLESS: "Bahrain, it belonged to Iran, it goes to Iran. Kuwait goes to Iraq. The Emirates return to Oman, return to its origins. Saudi Arabia might take Qatar as well."

Iraqi TV analysts discuss the redrawing of the Gulf map if the war continues.

"Kuwait is not a state. Neither is Qatar a state." 🤣

If Bahrain's 27km bridge to Saudi Arabia is hit, the Gulf Shield can't reach them. Iranian missile boats are 200km away. Bahrain has a Shia majority with grievances against the regime. "What remains of the state?"

On the UAE: "Ten million foreigners and 750,000 Emiratis." They pay expats $50 each to fill football stadiums "because they have no people." 🤣