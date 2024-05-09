Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 8, 2024

Episode 2276 - Boy Scouts go tranny? -Biden compares Hamas to the holocaust. -Why do women suffer from irritable bowel syndrome? -What does Ron DeSantis say Florida isn’t going to comply to what White House rules? -Why do anti gun holders have stock in Smith and Wesson? -Banning cellphones in school helps students how? Plus much more! High energy must listen show.
