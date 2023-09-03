Preventing Soul Damage Part 1: Are You Easily Offended?

In combat, taking a defensive position does not win a war and only allows you to respond to what the enemy is doing. The key is to go on the offensive and roll the enemy back so there is no need for defense.

In the four Gospels, Jesus responded to the problems of the people but He also tried to help them to live in such a way to avoid troubles. When he was insulted, He did not get angry; when he was accused and questioned, He said nothing.

Jesus knew He was the Son of God, that He had a mission to accomplish and did not come to defend His personhood but to save people from their sins. The spirit of Offence is one of the Devil’s primary weapons with which he tried to derail and provoke Jesus but He never took the bait because there was nothing in Him that Satan could entice. This should be our goal where we die to self because a dead person cannot be offended.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1285.pdf

RLJ-1285 -- APRIL 10, 2011

